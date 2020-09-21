MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An 18-year-old was possibly speeding and drunk when he caused a crash that killed another driver in Mesa on Saturday, according to police.
James Patrick Langston was going 80 miles per hour while heading west on Main Street, which has a speed limit of 45 miles per hour, court documents said. Witnesses said he nearly ran multiple red lights, skidding to stops. Then around 11:30 p.m., he crashed into another vehicle at Gilbert Road, where the driver died at the scene. Investigators haven't released the victim's name.
Police said Langston's vehicle smelled of alcohol and burnt marijuana. He smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes, bloody nose and mouth and smelled like urine. Langston admitted to firefighters he drank a bottle of Captain Morgan and four beers, court documents said. Police said medical staff told them Langston had a blood-alcohol concentration of more than 0.270. Langston was arrested and later booked into jail on one count of manslaughter.