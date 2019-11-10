PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Three teenagers are arrested after they were accused of vandalizing several classrooms at Sunnyslope High School last month in Phoenix.
Phoenix police say the teenage boys, who are between the ages of 15 and 16 broke into the school, damaging several places including classrooms, locker rooms and the school gym.
The incident happened between Oct. 25 and 29.
The teenagers also broke windows, doors and poured laundry detergent on the floors.
According to Phoenix police, the overnight crime spree caused about $35,000 in damage.
Now, the teenagers face aggravated criminal damage and commercial burglary charges and they all were booked in the Juvenile Detention Center.
Sunnyslope High School is located near Central and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix.
