NEAR MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A 14-year-old tried to save a man who drowned at the Salt River on Labor Day, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
MCSO received a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. Monday about a man in distress floating down the Lower Salt River.
“It was reported he was in the center of the river, by himself with no floatation aids on,” MCSO said Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Bryant Vanegas, a 14-year-old boy said he swam out to help the man but could not save him and saw him go under. A witness told deputies the same thing.
About 15 minutes later, a couple on kayaks found the man near the Fox Tail boat ramp. They were able to get his body to the shore. That's where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s name has not been released.
“At this point in the investigation there are no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances,” Vanegas said.