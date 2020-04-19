PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person has died after getting shot in south Phoenix Sunday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of 24th Street and Southern Avenue.
The victim has been identified by the Phoenix Police Department as 17-year-old Kenyon Myers. Police believe Myers was shot while leaving a house where there was a party going on.
Authorities are continuing to investigate and question people in the area. Police were not able to provide any suspect information yet. They are also asking anyone with information to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this incident.