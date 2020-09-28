PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting involving officers took place Monday evening in Peoria.
It happened around 8 p.m. in the area of 87th and Peoria avenues while a Peoria sergeant was working traffic enforcement in the area.
Police say while the sergeant was parked along the side of the road with his lights off, a vehicle drove past heading eastbound on Monroe Street. The vehicle reportedly turned south on 87th Avenue and then abruptly made a U-turn to go north on 87th Avenue.
The vehicle started to head north then quickly made a left turn and drove directly at the sergeant's vehicle, police said. Because of the erratic driving, the sergeant fired one shot at the driver, a 15-year-old boy, and struck him in the face.
Peoria police provided the following diagram to show where the sergeant's vehicle was, and the suspect's route of travel:
The sergeant called for help, and after additional officers responded, detained the driver and passenger. Paramedics rushed the teen suspect to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The sergeant, other officers, and nearby people were not injured during the incident. Police say the sergeant involved was wearing a body-worn camera but it was not activated at the time. The suspect's passenger, also a minor, was later released to their guardians.
This is the 40th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County for 2020.