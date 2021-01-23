The Chandler Police Department released body-camera video from the officer who shot a teen in the back earlier this month. The teen had a gun before dropping it.

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 17-year-old boy who was shot by a Chandler police officer at a park earlier this month has died from his injuries. 

According to Chandler police, 17-year-old Anthony Bernal Cano died three weeks after being shot in Gazelle Meadows Park near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. Police say on January 2, an officer tried to stop Cano, who was riding his bike through the area. Cano didn't stop and continued to ride his bike down a nearby alley, with the officer following him. 

Police also released a photo of the suspect's gun, which had an extended magazine.

The officer got out of his vehicle and chased Cano through the park after he got off his bike. Police say during the chase, Cano pulled out a gun and the officer fired twice, with both shots hitting Cano. Police say a handgun was found at the scene.

There were no additional updates on the investigation available.

The Chandler Police Department released this photo of the officer-involved shooting.

This was the first officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2021. 

 

