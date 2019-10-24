SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a teenage boy riding a scooter was hit and killed by a vehicle in Surprise Thursday evening.
The incident occurred near the Loop 303 and Greenway Road.
[VIDEO: Child riding a scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Surprise]
The Surprise Police Department said the teenage boy died following the incident.
The victim's age is unknown at this time.
Police say Greenway Road is closed from Northwest Ranch Parkway to Cotton Lane. They asked the public to avoid the area.
No other information has been released at this time.
