PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mayson Ginn, 18, is determined to help police find the hit-and-run driver who plowed into her, then took off.
"I remember waking up on the floor," said Ginn. "I could feel blood all over my face and it was all over the floor."
The Valley teen was walking through a crosswalk at 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix last month, headed to school at North Canyon High School, when a driver made a left turn right into her, sending Ginn flying through the air, then down to the ground.
The high school senior broke her nose, shattered two teeth, and had a concussion, but it could have been much worse.
"He definitely could have killed her if he veered left instead of right," said Rachel Pruet, Ginn's mother. "He would have ran right over her."
"They didn't even stop to make sure I was OK, and that really bothers me," said Ginn.
There is surveillance video from a nearby auto repair shop, the morning of Nov. 2. However, it's hard to see the car that ran the teen over, making it difficult for investigators to solve the case.
Ginn and her mom are hoping that by going public with what happened, it will stir up leads, and police will catch the hit-and-run driver before anyone else gets hurt.
"It's just really scary with the anxiety," said Ginn. "I'm always looking everywhere, looking for cars. It's really scary to go out."
"There's somebody out there that knows something," said Pruet.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical bills for Ginn.