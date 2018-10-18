PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police said 18-year-old Angel Mellan was riding his motorcycle near 32nd Street and Bell Road Thursday night when he was struck by a vehicle.
Investigators said Mellan was going eastbound on Bell Road when a 79-year-old driver in a Toyota Prius tried to turn into a private driveway, striking Mellan on Bell Road.
Mellan was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Prius was taken to a hospital, but is expected to be OK.
Police said they don't believe the driver was drunk or high on drugs, but investigation is ongoing.
