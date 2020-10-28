CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Sedona man and a Camp Verde teen are recovering in a Phoenix hospital after being involved in a shootout at a Campe Verde gas station on Tuesday night.
According to the Camp Verde Marshal's Office, 23-year-old Christian Michael Price pulled up to the gas pumps at the Maverik convenience store, which about a mile north of State Route 260, and started filling up. That's when two people, including a 14-year-old boy, approached them and some sort of confrontation ensued between Price and the boy, detectives said. It escalated, so the 14-year-old pulled out a handgun and started shooting at Price. Price pulled out his own gun and returned fire. Both were hit. Price made it back to his vehicle and drove off. He was later found outside a Circle K convenience store a few blocks away and medical crews treated him. The teen stumbled outside the store before a driver pulled up and got the boy inside the vehicle before driving away. He was later found on the Yavapai-Apache Nation.
Both victims were flown separately to the Phoenix hospital. Investigators didn't release their conditions. A lot of what happened was caught on surveillance video, but detectives said they couldn't release it because of the ongoing investigation.