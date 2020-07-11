PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two cars collided near Greenway Road and 44th Street Friday after 8:15 p.m.
Witnesses told Phoenix Police that a car was heading west on Greenway Road when it collided with another vehicle that failed to stop at a red light while heading north on 44th Street.
According to police, the vehicle that was driving northbound was driven by a 17-year-old boy with 16-year-old Anahi Gomez-Estrea as a passenger. Both of them were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Estrea, died at the hospital.
The 43-year-old driver of the car heading westbound was also taken to the hospital according to police and had minor injuries.
Impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Police are continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made.