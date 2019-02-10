YUCAIPA, CA (AP) - Authorities say two girls ages 14 and 15 were arrested in Arizona in connection with the killing of a man found shot in Southern California.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says deputies looking for a 14-year-old runaway on Friday found 24-year-old Reuben Franco dead at a home in Yucaipa, California.
Detectives determined a 15-year-old girl was missing from the home and believed to be with the 14-year-old. Franco’s car was also gone.
Police in Buckeye, Arizona, detained the girls after they crashed the car into a pump at a gas station. They were returned to California and could each face a murder charge.
Officials say both girls are residents of Yucaipa.
No other details, such as a motive for the shooting, were immediately released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.