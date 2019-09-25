GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 15-year-old girl riding her bicycle was struck and killed by a car in a crash Tuesday afternoon, police say.
The crash happened in Gilbert near the trail crossing on Greenfield Road between Elliot and Guadalupe roads at about 5:30 p.m.
Gilbert police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the girl had died from her injuries.
Police say the crash is under investigation but speed and impairment do not seem to be factors in the crash.
We are sad to report that the bicyclist did not survive her injuries. She died at 1121 hours today. Please be safe and always watch out for each other.— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) September 25, 2019
🚧🚔UPDATE TO GREENFIELD ROAD COLLISION: Greenfield Road has reopened for both directions. The 15 YO girl was crossing Greenfield when struck. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors. She is in serious condition. The collision remains under investigation pic.twitter.com/kMT5eM63I1— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) September 25, 2019
🚧🚔 A serious traffic collision has closed Greenfield Road between Elliot and Guadalupe. The collision occurred at the trail crossing. All local traffic will have to enter from Guadalupe or Elliot. No traffic will be permitted past the trail crossing in either direction. pic.twitter.com/VcMhSGpofp— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) September 25, 2019