(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 15-year-old girl riding her bicycle was struck and killed by a car in a crash Tuesday afternoon, police say. 

The crash happened in Gilbert near the trail crossing on Greenfield Road between Elliot and Guadalupe roads at about 5:30 p.m.

Gilbert police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the girl had died from her injuries. 

Police say the crash is under investigation but speed and impairment do not seem to be factors in the crash.

 

