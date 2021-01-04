PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Amber Alert in Arizona for a missing Washington teen has been cancelled after the girl was found safe. Two Arizona men were suspects in the case.
Washington State Patrol confirms 15-year-old Angeles Revuelta-Buenrostro was located Monday night. Police in Yakima, Washington, say that around 10 p.m., law enforcement stopped the suspect vehicle near Wells, Nevada.
The driver of the vehicle she was in, 34-year-old Eric Landeros, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Landeros is being held in the Elko County Jail in Elko, Nevada on a $250,000 bond.
Police are also looking for 36-year-old Daniel Ovante, who is suspected of having arranged for Revueleta-Buenrostro to be taken from Yakima to Phoenix. In October 2020, Revueleta-Buenrostro was found in Phoenix with Ovante after she had reportedly run away from her home in Yakima. Ovante is currently believed to be in Mexico.
The teen went missing from her home in northeast Yakima Monday morning. Police say she went to take out her garbage around 11:20 a.m. and disappeared.
Authorities say Ovante and Landeros were both driving cars with Arizona plates. An Amber Alert was issued in Arizona late Monday night for the two men and the teen. She was located a short time later.
“Because of the help from the FBI, local police, specifically the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and the public, Revueleta-Buenrostro was able to be found quickly,” said Yakima Communications & Public Affairs Director Randy Beehler. “At last report, she was in Elko, Nevada waiting for her family to pick her up and bring her back to Yakima.”
