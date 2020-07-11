PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teen girl is dead after two cars collided near 44th Street and Greenway Road Friday night after 8 p.m.
Witnesses told Phoenix police that a car was heading west on Greenway Road when it collided with another vehicle that didn't stop at a red light while heading north on 44th Street.
According to police, the vehicle that was driving northbound was driven by a 17-year-old boy, with 16-year-old Anahi Gomez-Estrea as a passenger. Both of them were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Estrea, died at the hospital. The driver has not yet been identified.
The 43-year-old driver of the car heading westbound was also taken to the hospital, according to police, and had minor injuries.
Investigators said impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Police continue to investigate.