Police lights generic
(Source: Canva)

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenage girl is in the hospital after being shot at a home near University and McClintock drives early Saturday morning.

Tempe police say they were called out to the home on a report of a shooting just after midnight. When officers showed up, they learned that some sort of altercation took place during a party at the home, and that a 14-year-old girl was shot. She was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities said that a suspect has been taken into custody, but they have not been identified. There is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you