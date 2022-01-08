TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenage girl is in the hospital after being shot at a home near University and McClintock drives early Saturday morning.
Tempe police say they were called out to the home on a report of a shooting just after midnight. When officers showed up, they learned that some sort of altercation took place during a party at the home, and that a 14-year-old girl was shot. She was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.
Authorities said that a suspect has been taken into custody, but they have not been identified. There is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.