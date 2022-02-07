PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen girl is dead and a man is hurt after a shooting near 65th Avenue and Thomas Road late Sunday evening.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus says the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 16-year-old girl, later identified as Kassandra Cisneros, and an 18-year-old man both shot inside a car. Cisneros was taken to the hospital where she later died, Justus said. The man was also taken to the hospital but his injury isn't considered life-threatening. His name hasn't been released.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and see what led up to the shooting.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).