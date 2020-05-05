HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 16-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Holbrook Tuesday has now been found safe.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the boy, Kaleb Smith, had been taken by a man in his 50s or 60s while he was on a run in Holbrook.
An Amber Alert was issued for the boy when he never returned home or showed up for work. DPS said Smith was believed to be in danger and in the company of an unidentified older white male.
The Holbrook Police Department posted on their Facebook page that Smith had been found safe. No information was released on whether the man who allegedly kidnapped him had been arrested.