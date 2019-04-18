PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A teen could be facing charges after Peoria police said she made up a story about having an inappropriate relationship with one of her teachers.
According to police, the 14-year-old suggested she and the teacher at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale had an "intimate relationship" since the fall of 2018. The alleged activity happened in Peoria.
The allegations were made in February.
The girl also claimed the teacher stalked her for months via emails, texts and phone calls.
However, police said there "wasn't a single piece of evidence to support the teen’s claims of a relationship with her teacher."
Police said the "investigation was extremely thorough," and the case against the unidentified teacher has been closed without any charges.
Detectives say because the teen made false allegations, they want the girl charged with false reporting and submitted the recommendations for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to review.
The Deer Valley School District is aware of the situation, police said.
"The Peoria Police Department takes allegations of sexual and physical abuse extremely serious and investigates these incidents to the fullest extent possible," said the department. "It is a crime to report false information to law enforcement as it puts a strain on valuable resources."
We haven't heard from MCAO about the case.
