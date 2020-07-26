SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver was shot as he drove away from a house party in Scottsdale early Sunday morning.
Scottsdale police say their officers were called to a home near 82nd Street and Indian School road after reports of gunfire at a party. Once there, officers found 40 to 50 people attending a party at the home that was being used as a vacation rental property. Most of the partygoers were teenagers, according to police.
Investigators determined that there had been a fight as the party was breaking up. As cars were leaving, police say multiple gunshots were fired from a vehicle. No one was hit by that gunfire, but officers say another man at the party began firing shots at the fleeing car.
That car was found by police at a nearby shopping center. Police say the driver, a juvenile male, was struck once and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There was also a girl passenger in the car, but she was not hurt.
Arizona's Family spoke to people who lived in the area. They are fed up with the problems caused by party houses in the community.
We are investigating a shooting in the area of 82nd St & Monterosa. One subject shot with non-life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. Media staging is at Indian School & 82nd St just south. pic.twitter.com/nd2j9DJGQR— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) July 26, 2020