SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver was shot as he drove away from a house party in Scottsdale early Sunday morning.

Scottsdale police say their officers were called to a home near 82nd Street and Indian School road after reports of gunfire at a party. Once there, officers found 40 to 50 people attending a party at the home that was being used as a vacation rental property. Most of the partygoers were teenagers, according to police.

Shopping center where driver was located

A juvenile driver was found in this shopping center parking lot by police after he was hit by gunfire while leaving a Scottsdale house party early Sunday morning.

Investigators determined that there had been a fight as the party was breaking up. As cars were leaving, police say multiple gunshots were fired from a vehicle. No one was hit by that gunfire, but officers say another man at the party began firing shots at the fleeing car.

That car was found by police at a nearby shopping center. Police say the driver, a juvenile male, was struck once and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There was also a girl passenger in the car, but she was not hurt.

Arizona's Family spoke to people who lived in the area. They are fed  up with the problems caused by party houses in the community.

"I woke up about 4 a.m. and heard five or six gunshots," said neighbor Sean Bassik. "People are partying there all the time. Some of the neighbors behind them are always complaining they are getting bottles and everything thrown in their backyard."
 
The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are still investigating the incident.
 
 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Eric is an assignment editor and content producer with AZ Family-3TV & CBS 5 News. Read more about Eric in his bio.

Recommended for you