GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage driver accidentally plunged her car into a lake in a Gilbert neighborhood Saturday, police say. It happened around 3 p.m. near Cooper and Warner roads, in the Islands community.
Gilbert police say the teen lost control of her car and drove it into one of the community lakes.
The teen was able to get out of the vehicle unharmed, thanks to some good Samaritans who saw what happened and rushed to help.
Andrew Marschand was one of the bystanders who helped pull her to safely. "The young lady drove into the pond, and me and couple of gentlemen pulled up real quick and stopped," he said. "She was trying to break her window, so we kind of hopped in and helped her out of the car."
Marschand had been parked nearby in his tow truck when he saw what happened. "I managed to get a couple of chains on the car before it sunk into the water," he said. "We were going to try to pull it out but it sunk before I got my cable out to it. It all happened pretty fast."
And the rescue came not a moment too soon. Within minutes, the car was completely submerged beneath the water, invisible from the shore.
Crews arrived a short time later to pull the car out of the water.