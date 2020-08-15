PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the man who jumped into a car that was left running by the 18-year-old driver as she went into a convenience store near 59th Avenue and McDowell road around 3 a.m. on July 19.
The incident caught on surveillance video shows a man strolling by the front of the store as the girl gets out of her car and heads towards the store.
As she moves towards the door, the man jumps into the running car. As the woman notices his actions she tries to stop him, but is dragged by the open door of the car as the man backs up from the front of the store. He speeds away leaving the girl in the parking lot.
Authorities say the girl was left with minor injuries after the incident. Police say officers found the car abandoned a short time after it was taken.
The person who took the car is described as a 20-25 year old Hispanic man, about 5'8", thin build with long hair and a mustache. He was wearing a dark bandanna around his neck with a gray long sleeve shirt, tan cargo shorts and tennis shoes. Authorities are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.
Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.