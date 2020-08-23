PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A teen driver died late Saturday after a two vehicle wreck in Phoenix.
Phoenix Police say 18-year-old Jonathan Felix was driving a Chevrolet Equinox SUV north on 87th Avenue around 11:30 p.m. at Lower Buckeye Road when a pickup truck slammed into his SUV.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department says the driver of the pickup truck, 21-year-old Enrique Garcia "failed to stop for the red signal light at 87th Avenue," when he collided with Felix's SUV.
Investigators say Garcia showed signs of impairment and he was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail. He is being charged with second degree murder at this time.
The investigation on this incident is still ongoing.