DEER VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen was seen to be struggling to breathe before collapsing after 10:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
According to Phoenix Police, he was suffering from a trauma and was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Sam Cooper.
The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released Cooper's cause of death yet.
Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau is asking if you have any information to reach out by calling 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if you would like to remain anonymous.