PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 17-year-old has died after being shot in the middle of a Phoenix street.
The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Andy Williams says police arrived on scene after receiving reports of shots fired.
Williams says witnesses came forward saying they heard several gun shots and saw a man in a dark hoodie fleeing the area.
There is no suspect in custody. Police are asking if anyone has information to call the Phoenix Police Department of Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.