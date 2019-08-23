PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- County health officials say a teenage international traveler competing in the World Hip Hop Dance Championship at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix recently has tested positive for measles and may have exposed others to the disease.
Maricopa County Department of Public Health and Arizona Department of Health Services put out a warning to the public Friday that this individual was infectious with measles at the following locations, dates and times:
• Arizona Grand Hotel, 8000 Arizona Grand Parkway, Phoenix from Aug. 9-Aug. 11
• Sky Harbor Airport, Terminal 2, Aug 11 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Terminal 2 is used by United, Alaska, Spirit and a handful of small commuter airlines.
Health department spokeswoman Sonia Singh says the girl lives outside the United States but she can't say where to maintain confidentiality.
Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at Maricopa County Public Health, said, “Public Health is continuing to gather information on locations where this person may have visited during her time in Maricopa County. Measles is highly contagious and can expose individuals up to two hours after an infected individual has left the room.”
“Because of this, it is important that anyone who was in the same place as this person, monitor for measles for 21 days after the exposure,” said Suneshine.
Sunenshine added, “If you haven’t developed symptoms by Sept. 2, you are in the clear.”
World Hip Hop Dance Championship organizers released the following statement Friday evening:
Organizers of the World Hip Hop Dance Championship were notified on the afternoon of Friday, August 23rd that a participant in the championship has come down with the Measles. Organizers of the championship are fully cooperating with the Maricopa County Health Department and are doing everything in their power to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants and spectators of the event. To their knowledge, there have been no other cases in conjunction to the event reported.
Symptoms of measles:
• Typically appear 7-12 days after exposure to measles but may take up to 21 days.
• Begin with fever (101 F or higher), red, watery eyes, cough and runny nose.
• Followed by a rash that is red, raised, and blotchy. The rash typically begins on the face at the hairline and moves down the body. The rash may last for 5-6 days and may turn brownish.
People who have depressed immune systems may have a rash that does not fit the description above.
County health officials say that this is an ongoing investigation and additional locations where exposures occurred may be discovered.
Anyone who develops symptoms, such as fever or an unexplained rash, is urged to stay home and contact a health care provider over the phone. Please let the healthcare provider know that you may have been exposed to measles.
Measles is a highly-contagious, vaccine-preventable viral illness spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with secretions from the nose, mouth, and throat of an infected individual.
Measles virus can survive in the air for hours and may be transmitted to susceptible individuals even after an infected individual is no longer in the area.
You may be protected from measles if you were immunized with two doses of MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine or if you have previously had the disease.
What to do if you think you have measles:
If you have a healthcare provider, contact him/her by phone and let them know that you may have been exposed to measles. They will let you know when to visit their office so as not to expose others in the waiting area.
If you do not have a health care provider, you may need to be seen at your local hospital emergency room/urgent care center. Please call before going to let them know you may have measles.
For more information on measles’ signs and symptoms or where you may find vaccine, please visit www.WeArePublicHealth.org.