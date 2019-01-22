2 teen boys accused of burglarizing Bullhead City daycare; mom reported them

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) -- Authorities say two teenage brothers are facing charges of burglarizing a Bullhead City daycare center after their mother reported them.
Bullhead City police say the mother overheard her 15 and 14-year-old sons arguing just after midnight Tuesday.
She told investigators she determined they had just broken into the daycare center. They had stolen checks, electronics and the center's van.
Officers responded to the family's apartment and arrested the 15-year-old for commercial burglary, theft of means of transportation, possession of stolen property and criminal damage.
Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt says he has been booked into a Mohave County juvenile detention facility in Kingman.
The 14-year-old remains at large. But a warrant has been issued for him on the same charges.
The van and other stolen property have been recovered.
