PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teenage boy has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after getting shot in north Phoenix on Saturday evening.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a home near 32nd Street and Bell Road just before 6 p.m. and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot twice. Phoenix Fire crews took him to a nearby hospital. Police said the boy had life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police that a man was seen in the area and shooting at the teen, but no description was available. The victim is not speaking to officers and has not provided any information to detectives about the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
