NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has been rescued after he fell into a mining shaft in New River Friday evening. It happened in the area of Desert Hills and New River Road.

Deputies said the 17-year-old boy was riding an all-terrain vehicle, when he fell into the shaft around 6 p.m. The extent of the teen's injuries is unknown at this time but he is conscious and alert.

Firefighters pulled the boy out of the mine shaft shortly after 8 p.m.

Mine shaft rescues are nothing out of the ordinary here in Arizona. Last month, a long-distance trail runner was rescued from one in Cave Creek. In 2018, a 62-year-old man in western Arizona was saved after falling 40 to 50 feet down a mine shaft.

State officials need more resources to locate and secure an estimated 100,000 abandoned mines across Arizona. According to Laurie Swartzbaugh, Deputy Director at the Arizona State Mine Inspector’s Office, the agency has two abandoned mine supervisors tasked with locating abandoned mines. The program runs on an annual budget of less than $200,000.