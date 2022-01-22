Teen boy dead, man seriously injured after shooting in Laveen
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is dead and a man has serious injuries after a shooting in Laveen early Saturday morning.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams says officers were called out to the area of 43rd Avenue and Vineyard Road, north of Baseline, around 3:20 a.m. When police showed up, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers also found a teen shot who had been shot, and he was pronounced dead by Phoenix fire officials while on scene.

Investigators believe both of them fired gunshots after a car crash. Police said they are speaking to witnesses right now as they try to piece together more details about what led up to the shooting. 

