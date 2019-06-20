PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say a 15-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in a west Phoenix park Thursday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. at Desert Star Park near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
Police say Sergio Reyes, 15, was seen going into the restroom with another young man when shots were heard. Both Sergio and the suspect then came out of the restroom.
Reyes was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. The suspect fled on foot.
Police say the suspect is a Hispanic male, around 15 to 20 years of age and is wearing dark clothing.
No further information about the shooting was released.
Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
