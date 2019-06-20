PD: Teen badly hurt in shooting at west Phoenix park

Phoenix police say the teenage victim was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

 (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say a 15-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in a west Phoenix park Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Desert Star Park near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

Police say Sergio Reyes, 15, was seen going into the restroom with another young man when shots were heard. Both Sergio and the suspect then came out of the restroom.

Reyes was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. The suspect fled on foot.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic male, around 15 to 20 years of age and is wearing dark clothing.

No further information about the shooting was released.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.