LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – After a two-day search, divers found the body of a 17-year-old boy who was hit by a boat at Lake Havasu, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the victim was found just south of Thompson Bay around 6:15 p.m. on Friday.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Search underway for teen hit by boat at Lake Havasu]
He was identified as Adam Gomez from Redondo Beach, California.
MCSO said on Wednesday that the boy either fell out or jumped out of the boat while it was just outside the No Wake Zone, and the boat and the propeller hit him.
He didn't resurface.
Thompson Bay is about 2 miles from Lake Havasu City.