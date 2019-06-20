PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A teenager was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after he was shot in a west Phoenix park.
It happened around 9 p.m. at Desert Star Park near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
Phoenix police say the teenage victim was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition. His exact age has not been released.
No further information about the shooting was released.
