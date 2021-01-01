PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A teen in Prescott Valley is facing felony charges, including extreme DUI, after she drove her car into a Shell gas station convenience store on New Year's Eve.
Prescott Valley Police said 18-year-old Cassandra Timm, an Indiana resident who is attending college in the Prescott area, was driving alone when she slammed into the building near Robert Road at State Route 69 around 11:35 p.m. The store was closed at the time of the crash and no one was inside.
Timm suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital. Investigators believe Timm was impaired at the time of the crash. She was booked into the Yavapai County Jail and faces charges of extreme DUI, being a person under 21 with spirituous liquors in her system, felony criminal damage and other violations.
Extensive damage was done to the building and the inventory inside.