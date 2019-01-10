MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - At 17 years old, Jacob Martinez is just barely old enough to drive. He can’t yet vote, and is still a senior in high school.
But don't let his youth fool you, this teen has plans -- big plans.
Plans he hopes will help him earn the title of Mesa City Councilman for District 3 in the 2020 election. By then he’ll be 19, and old enough to hold the seat.
"Young people for so long have been dormant in politics and haven’t been involved," said Martinez.
You might have seen him on the news before, organizing the local 'March for Our Lives' rally, and holding a ‘die-in’ at the state capitol calling for gun reform after the Parkland High School shooting.
"Especially March for Our Lives and what we saw in the 2018 midterms, we're at a point where people want someone and people in office representative of who they are," said Martinez.
Now, he says he's ready for the next step.
"I have a lot of experience, I have the same experience if not more experience than a lot of these older people that are involved and in local office," he said. "They just got started later than I did."
While Martinez says considers himself a Republican who happily works with all parties, this race is a non-partisan one.
If the he wins the election, he'd be the youngest ever elected to the city.
After he graduates high school in the spring, he'll head to ASU where he plans to study Political Science.
