Teams from Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa to help in aftermath of Hurricane Dorian

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizonans are packing up and heading east to help with whatever Hurricane Dorian brings.
Capt. Kenny Overton of the Phoenix Fire Department confirmed Monday that its 16 members of Arizona Task Force 1 made it safely to their staging area in Jacksonville, Florida, by the coast.
According to Overton, the team is ready to work, hydrated, and preparing for their assignments once Dorian makes landfall.
They'll be staged in Jacksonville until further notice.
Arizona Task Force 1 left Friday and made the 30-something-hour drive with six boats.
Overton said the highly-trained team would be directed by FEMA and primarily tasked with executing water search and rescues.
Meanwhile, two Arizona Red Cross volunteers from Tucson hit the road Sunday to their staging area in Montgomery, Alabama.
The married couple, Laurel and Terry Parrott, said they've been volunteering with the Red Cross for about two and a half years.
"It's a long trip out there. I wish we were there helping already," said Terry. "We feel good, energized ready to go."
The Parrotts said they're still waiting for their exact assignments, but believe it'll be along the lines of delivering meals and water to hurricane victims.
Hurricane Dorian will be the second hurricane they've responded to as Red Cross volunteers.
Hurricane Michael last year, described as a "monstrous storm," was the retired couple's first.
They described the damage as devastating.
"It was a number of weeks [after Hurricane Michael hit], and we had a different role then. We were working in a shelter," explained Laurel .
Monday afternoon, they were traveling through New Mexico and planned to stay overnight to rest somewhere in Texas. They expect to arrive in Alabama sometime Wednesday.
The Mesa Hotshots are one of at least three Arizona hotshot crews so far that are on their way to help, too.
The crew of 20 Mesa Hotshot members, made up of 16 men and four women boarded an airplane at Sky Harbor Airport Monday afternoon.
They landed in Charlotte, North Carolina several hours later and should be getting their assignment shortly.
The superintendent of the crew told Arizona's Family that they didn't have to take a lot of gear.
Instead of clearing brush in the Arizona desert and forest and creating fire lines, he said it's possible the crew will use their chainsaw skills to clear trees that block roads after being ripped down by high-speed hurricane winds.
