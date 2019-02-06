PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of Arizonans will be representing the United States on the hardwood at the Special Olympics World Games this year and need the community's help getting there.
People with and without intellectual disabilities make up the local Special Olympics Unified Basketball Team, known as Team Arizona.
Assistant Phoenix Police Chief Mary Roberts is the coach.
"This little team that got together 18 months ago and now we're Team USA," Roberts said on Wednesday.
The team is the only unified basketball team to represent the USA at the World Games next month.
"Every Saturday we spend, every Saturday of our life we spend at Maryvale Community Center having practices and learning about each other. We go on trips. We text nonstop. We call each other nonstop. We truly have become our own family," said Roberts.
The World Games will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on March 14-21.
Getting there isn't cheap. Team USA is working hard to raise money for the trip, including several fundraisers and more fundraisers are planned.
To donate, head to their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.