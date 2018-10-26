PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As you fill up your big candy bowl for trick-or-treaters this Halloween you might want to give some extra thought to the kids who can’t eat certain candy. The Teal Pumpkin Project is a nation-wide effort to fill their buckets with more treats.
Basically, teal pumpkins on a porch or front step signify a house that is offering allergy-friendly options.
“That seems pretty cool,” said 9-year-old Raja Patel who has severe nut allergies. “I would probably go trick-or-treating there.”
Caroline Yoder is only in the third grade, but she’s already been to the ER for anaphylactic shock because of her dangerous milk allergy. She’s pretty experienced at dealing with potential dangerous candies on Halloween.
“When we get home I really just look and see what I can have like maybe Nerds or something or Starbursts,” she said.
The biggest candy concerns for allergy sufferers are nuts, dairy, and eggs. Allergist Dr. Rahul Rishi says Halloween and the days after can be quite busy for Arizona Allergy Associates.
“We will often get calls from families where they are concerned their child may have consumed or ingested a candy that may have contained nuts,” he said.
Food Allergy Research and Education, or FARE, has a map that lets people offering allergy-friendly treats post their address so those with allergies can trick-or-treat at their home.
Caroline’s mother Shauna loves the movement.
“People who don’t deal with it every day don’t really know what we go through and don’t know what the kids go through, so having more awareness makes it safer,” she said.
“It already is fun, but [allergy-free candy] would be more fun,” Patel said.
It’s an easy way to spare dressed-up darlings the disappointment of discarding their hard-earned loot.
