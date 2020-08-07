PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Teachers who may be struggling to adapt to distance learning will now have some help.
The governor’s office just launched a program to train Arizona teachers in online instruction.
It’s an online school to help teachers perform better online themselves.
It’s called the Arizona Virtual Teacher Institute with a purposeto help teachers not just navigate but thrive in this new world of online instruction.
“The very foundation of educating students and children is dependent on your relationship with the children, not being able to interact with them it makes teaching difficult,” said Arizona 4th grade teacher Ms. Tanya.
She was selected to try out the sessions before it officially launched, she wanted to learn how to better engage with her students via a computer screen.
“Basic camera tips, like learning to look at the camera instead of looking at yourself. Learning how to turn on and off the sound for the students and chat rooms for the students,” said Ms. Tanya.
And that’s just the start, the sessions range from setting up a virtual instruction plan to supporting students with special needs.
“It’s almost like going and picking out what you want from the grocery store they offer such a variety of tools engaging students all the way to basic technology to more advanced technology,” said Ms. Tanya.
Amy McGrath, Vice President for Education Outreach at Arizona State University, said the program is free to all public and charter school teachers, thanks to a collaboration with the governor’s office and the Arizona Department of Education.
“We know that teachers are experts in the physical sense all over the state but this will really help them figure out how to translate that,” said McGrath.
Teachers can start signing up for sessions now.