GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It was a heartbreaking holiday weekend for one west Valley family. Their house burst into flames, and there was nothing firefighters could do to save it.
The house belongs to Gary and Stacy Brosius. Stacy is a third grade teacher in the Deer Valley Unified School District.
"The back of the house where our family room is went up in flames. And I think at that point I knew there was no way they were going to stop it," Stacy says.
Now the community is rallying around this beloved teacher, and have set up a Go Fund Me page to help with expenses.
Firefighters believe the fire started in the chimney of the family's fire place, but it's unclear whether something caught fire in the chimney or if it was related to the gas line. The family is staying with friends.
"In my wildest dreams, having and watching everything you've worked your whole life - raising your family - just wanted best for them when you watch it go up in flames - there are no words," said Stacy.