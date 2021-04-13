PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Deer Valley Unified School District Governing Board accepted the resignation of a teacher at the center of an investigation involving allegations of misconduct with students. The teacher, who is not being named because no criminal charges have been filed, was an English teacher at Barry Goldwater High School since 2014. During this last school year, he has been working within the district's online teaching program.

Arizona's Family first brought you this story in March after a Twitter thread went viral, which resulted in dozens of other girls coming forward with their own stories. Many girls--both current and former students--say he would send them flirtatious messages, with often inappropriate remarks about their looks.

Phoenix teacher under investigation after dozens come forward with harassment claims "I would estimate that we're at around 100 people coming forward and voicing this story," said the woman who started the original thread on Twitter.

"He had got me on Snapchat and we would talk kind of on there but nothing serious or anything like that. Just kind of, 'Hey, how's your day going?' Or he would send a heart every once in a while to my pictures, which I thought was strange but I thought, 'He's just a supportive teacher, it's not a big deal,'" said Kalie Taylor.

Taylor was a senior during this teacher's first year at Barry Goldwater High School. She graduated in 2015. "He was a great teacher, I'll tell you that, and he has this very charismatic, amazing personality that makes you want to be his friend and I think that's kind of the issue here--is you shouldn't be friends with kids," Taylor said.

Taylor said her heart sank when she learned about all the other former students coming forward. "I had these feelings in my heart that something's not right here but I didn't know there was (sic) other girls and that there was (sic) so many other girls and that it had gone so far with so many other girls," Taylor said.

Once DVUSD opened its investigation in March, Taylor reached out to them. She said they called her and interviewed her about her experiences. "There was (sic) multiple people on the phone. They didn't record the conversation, but they were typing out my responses but I didn't get a transcript of those," said Taylor, adding that she hopes the district does the right thing. "I hope that they realize what they have done wrong and take accountability for that and do something about it, because they haven't before and I think it's time--it's past time."

Another victim shared a screengrab of an email with Arizona's Family, which shows she emailed an administrator about her concerns with the teacher back in 2016.

"This has gone on for too long. They can act like they didn't know about it but we all know they did, so let's move past this, let's make a change, let's keep our kids safe. This isn't fair. You shouldn't have to go do school and worry about older men approaching you," Taylor said.

After the board meeting, DVUSD released a statement on social media saying:

"The teacher who has been the recent focus of social media has resigned from DVUSD. The investigations currently being conducted by DVUSD, Arizona Dept. of Education (ADE), and Phoenix Police will continue. DVUSD is fully cooperating with police and ADE on their investigations."

Arizona's Family knocked on the teacher's door for a comment, but he didn't answer.