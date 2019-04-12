Dreading Tax Day? You're not alone. To get through the last minute rush on Monday, we found some deals for those of you in Arizona.
With the help of Alicia Markham with Deals Diva, we found eight tasty tax deals:
1) Kona Ice wants us all to chill out and relax on tax day! Head to their facebook page to find out where Kona Ice trucks will be dishing up delicious and FREE shaved ice.
2) BJ's Restaurants is curing tax day anxiety with half off a large deep dish or tavern cut pizza. You can enjoy the deal dine-in, pick it up, or have it delivered and to sweeten the deal even more you won't pay delivery fees or a service charge.
3) Grimaldi's is offering a 16 inch cheese pizza for just $10.40 all day on tax day.
4) Fired Pie will be serving $4.15 single topping pizzas today (4/15) with the purchase of a drink.
5) Firehouse Subs is offering a coupon for a FREE medium sub when you buy one along with a drink and chips. I have the coupon posted on dealsinaz.com.
6) Boston Market has a coupon available for a half chicken individual meal and drink for $10.40. This includes two sides and cornbread.
7) Sauce Pizza and Wine knows that wine can help with tax day blues so they're offering $4.15 glasses of wine and beers all day today (April 15th).
8) Pick up an Entertainment Book for just $10.40 shipped through tax day (usually $35). This is STUFFED full of deals at Sugar Bowl, Samurai Sam's, Wildlife World Zoo and Aquarium, Steak n' Shake, and other great places you'll love! This will pay for itself really fast.
