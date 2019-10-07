PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A ride at the Arizona State Fair malfunctioned on opening day, leaving a family dangling 70 feet up in the air – and upside down -- for several minutes.
The ride is called the Tango. It goes up, spins you around, turns you upside down, and then comes back down. At least, that’s what’s supposed to happen.
[WATCH: 'We were like at the top top.']
Four members of a family were on the ride when it unexpectedly stopped.
Christian, 13, and Chanelle, 18, were stuck near the top for 6 minutes.
"We were like at the top top, and I was just freaking out,” said Chanelle."
"After a couple of minutes, I realized something was wrong," Christian said. "When we were upside down, it really started hurting my shoulders."
Their mom, Christina Young, was recording from the ground. She said a manager told her the there was an issue with the computer that runs the ride.
A statement from the Arizona State Fair said the ride lost power but did exactly what it was supposed to do – stop while the safety system engaged.
"Momentary loss of power or a sensor notification can activate the safety program to engage," reads the statement. "The ride did what it is designed to do, and at no time were passengers safety compromised."
Along with Christian and Chanelle, there were three other people on the Tango when it stopped, according to the Arizona State Fair. No injuries were reported.
Still, being upside down like that can be dangerous, according to Dr. Russell Horton, a pediatrician at Banner Health Center in Queen Creek.
"Hanging upside down for a prolonged period of time can be harmful to the body," he explained. "As a person is inverted for longer periods of more than a minute or two blood flow increases in the brain and can pool around the brain. This can slow the heart rate and increase blood pressure."