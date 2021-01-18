Talking to kids about MLK Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A big question many parents might be having is how to educate children about who he was and his impact on society.

Eric Bailey, an expert on communication and diversity, said there are several ways to do that. First, he says it's important to have age-appropriate conversations. We asked him how he would describe Martin Luther King Jr. to a five-year-old.

"People treated him poorly. People hated him just because he was darker skinned than they were. And so he said, "No, that's not right.' And he took a stand and he said, 'That's not right,' and he found ways to educate people on how that wasn't right," Bailey said.

Bailey also says you can read books like "To Kill a Mockingbird" to teach your child about racism and diversity.

"I would say probably around six, seventh or eighth grade or obviously later, because that book really dives into the unique intricacies of race relations in the south, and it brings the humanity to it, which is which is really important," Bailey said.

He added you can also do a search on Google to find other books that showcase diversity.