NEAR SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- After six weeks of repairs, Talking Stick Resort and Casino is once again open for business.
A massive monsoon storm wreaked havoc on the casino on Aug. 10 and 11, knocking out power and forcing hundreds of customers, guests and employees to evacuate in the middle of the night.
The property had originally hoped to reopen in about a week – the target date was Aug. 19 -- but the damage proved more severe than anybody knew.
“Daily assessments have revealed that more time is needed to complete storm damage repairs and to replace the equipment required to ensure the property is up to the highest level of standards to which our guests have grown accustomed,” the resort said in statement.
A couple of days later, the resort announced that it was canceling shows and concerts into September.
"The reason it took so long is, it knocked out our distribution box,” Talking Stick public relations director Ramon Martinez said. “Our power source is manufactured specifically for this structure, so it had to be manufactured, and so it’s taking time."
Martinez said the resort turned the forced closure into an opportunity to do some upgrades, in addition to the repairs.
No word yet on what all the improvements cost, or how much money the casino lost while being closed for six weeks.
Talking Stick is offering an assortment of promotions to bring players back, including more than $150,000 in cash and prizes starting Oct 1.
According to the resort's website, it is accepting hotel reservations for stays starting Sept. 30.
More information: TalkingStickResort.com
