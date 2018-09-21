(SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY) -- A big storm caused a big scene at the Talking Stick Resort and Casino, causing hundreds of people to evacuate after a power outage and flooding.
Six weeks later, the resort plans to reopen at noon Monday.
Talking Stick public relations director Ramon Martinez said that the damage was more extensive than first thought.
"The reason it took so long is, it knocked out our distribution box,” said Martinez. “Our power source is manufactured specifically for this structure, so it had to be manufactured, and so it’s taking time."
It also took time to replace all the busted bricks and more than one hundred trees wiped out in the storm.
The first floor was hit the hardest with water damage to meeting rooms, restaurants and office space.
Martinez said that once they saw how long the repairs would take, they decided to make improvements that they'd been planning for some time.
"When we realized it wasn’t going to turnover as fast as we'd like, we said lets take advantage of the opportunity, and so upgrades and work began, and it’s been non-stop," said Martinez.
Among the improvements guests can expect:
- New tile throughout the casino.
- New felt and rails on blackjack tables.
- New stripping in parking lots.
- New wallpaper in the poker room.
- New carpet in all entryways.
No word yet on what all the improvements cost, or how much money the casino lost while being closed for six weeks.
Most Talking Stick employees were transferred to their other casino nearby, while the repairs were underway.
Talking Stick is offering an assortment of promotions to bring players back, including more than $150,000 in cash and prizes starting October 1st.
