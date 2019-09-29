MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Mesa police are investigating after one person was shot several times in the area Sunday evening.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex near Dobson Road and Main Street.
Mesa police officials say they are looking for the person involved. Investigators believe the incident appears to involve just the two people.
Mesa fire officials say the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
No other details have been released.
