PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona just scored a big jobs boost.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has chosen the Grand Canyon State for its newest United States advanced semiconductor factory. Along with the more than 1,600 jobs at the facility, thousands of additional jobs will be created in the state for suppliers and other companies in the semiconductor industry, the Governor's office said. Construction is set to begin in 2021, with production planning to start in 2024. Several sites around the City of Phoenix are being looked at for the exact location of the factory.
The factory will use TSMC's 5-nanometer technology for semiconductor wafer fabrication and could produce around 20,000 wafers per month. A wafer is a thin slice of semiconductor used for the manufacturing of integrated circuits. TSMC is expected to invest about $12 billion in the project from 2021 to 2029. It's unclear if the company will get incentives from local, state or federal governments.
“We’re incredibly proud that one of the world’s leading technology companies has chosen Arizona for this high-tech project, one with national and global significance,” said Gov. Ducey in a statement.
"The strong investment climate in the United States, and its talented workforce make this and future investments in the U.S. attractive to TSMC," the company said in a statement.
The plant will be the second one of its kind in the U.S. The other is in Washington state.
The announcement is also seen as a win in the political world for President Donald Trump. He has looked to bring more manufacturing jobs to the U.S. and reduce the country's reliance on China. According to CNN, TSMC had been in talks with the Department of Commerce about growing the domestic semiconductor fabrication. Gov. Ducey also thanked Trump for helping bring the facility to Arizona.
"I’m very grateful to President Donald Trump for his leadership and tireless efforts to bring more manufacturing back to our shores. I’d also like to thank Secretary Ross, his team at the U.S. Department of Commerce, including SelectUSA, and the Trump administration for their partnership,” Ducey said in a statement.