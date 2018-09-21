(3TV/CBS 5) − September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month which is a good time for women to refamiliarize themselves with the symptoms of this disease.
The symptoms can be hard to detect and often mimic other conditions.
We talked with a patient, 63-year-old Lourdes Carini, who was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer in May of this year.
[SPECIAL SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]
She says she went to the doctor after feeling things she knew weren't normal.
"Normal in the sense that it's treatable; give me some antibiotics and I can get on with my life. And when you hear that C word, that's not the case. That's not the case," she said.
An ultrasound detected a tumor and blood tests confirmed the results.
Her oncologist, doctor Natalie Godbee, says Lourdes's hunch to get those symptoms checked is key in a patient's prognosis.
"That's where the screening comes in play and patients being aware of their bodies and knowing what's different for them so they can let physicians know," she said.
That means paying attention to things like unusual bloating, nausea, and vomiting.
"It's not very easy to detect ovarian cancer because there are very vague symptoms that's associated with it and a lot of patients, once they get those symptoms, it's already spread," Dr. Godbee continued.
She said most patients detect the cancer when they're already at stage three.
Lourdes said she wanted to talk about her cancer battle to help other women.
"I'm doing this because I really feel it's important for other women to know because my symptoms, I could have gone on another six months," she said. "You have to be proactive. You have to think about the other people around you. And don't skip your doctor's appointments!"
Dr. Godbee said women to confuse these symptoms as part of their normal monthly cycle so she suggests keeping a calendar to track what's happening.
She also said a majority of cases will be treatable. Most of them in the early stages will be cured."
Clinical trials are happening now for ovarian cancer and other gynecological cancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.