PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Swimmers from Swim Neptune went more than the extra mile over the weekend.
With no sleep, they completed swimming an impressive feat of 25 miles in 24 hours at Moon Valley Country Club in Phoenix to raise money to buy personal protective equipment for frontline workers in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The “Going the Extra Mile” swim fundraiser started at 10 am Saturday, June 6, and ended at 10 am Sunday, June 7, and was broken up into 1-mile chunks starting each mile every hour on the hour (except for the 2-mile swim during the last hour).
Each swimmer swam overnight with no sleep, starting their mile at the top of each hour, getting about 30 minutes of rest before jumping in the water for the next mile.
The idea came from three teenage boys on Swim Neptune, a club USA Swimming team, with eight locations across the Valley.
Keaton Jones, 15, Devin Esser, 17, and Tal Spector, 16.
Usually, the team does an open water swim in the San Francisco Bay Area to raise money for the Neptune Foundation in the spring, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Jones and his teammates came up with the philanthropic plan to pull an all-nighter and create their own event doing something they love to raise money to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. He said he got in a few “power naps” between each start.
“Cause they’re the most hit population in Arizona, and I felt really bad for them,” said Jones. “It (sic the swim) was really really hard,” he added. Not the actual swim, but the staying awake part.
Jones averaged 20 minutes per mile. After adding up all the 1-mile splits, the total time he was in the water during the 24 hours was 8 hours, 33 minutes, and 19 seconds. After the swim, he said he couldn’t wait to go home and sleep.
After mile 23, Esser said he didn’t feel great and was looking forward to finishing the last two miles.
Coach Joe Zemaitis, who also participated and finished the 24 hour, 25-mile swim, couldn’t be more proud.
“The frontline workers, they put their lives on the line to go the extra mile for us,” said Zemaitis.
Two other Neptune relay teams also participated.
As of 10 am Sunday, the team reported raising $33,000 to buy PPE and support drowning prevention efforts through the Neptune Swim Foundation.
FUN FACTS
25 MILES = 44,375 yards, or the length of 440 football fields!
25 MILES = 12-16 days of walking an average of 3-4,000 steps!
Jones’ dad, Randy, is an active parent with Swim Neptune. He said the donation link will be available the next few days if people still want to contribute to their cause by clicking here.